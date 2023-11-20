VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thacher State Park announced they will be hosting the return of their annual Winter Bazaar. The event will be held on December 2 and 3.

The bazaar will feature dozens of community artisans, including woodworkers, painters, bakers and weavers. While perusing all the local goods, attendees will be able to enjoy live music, bonfires, hot chocolate and made-to-order lunches offered by Altamont’s Main Street Café.

The event is expanding this year and will be held in both the Thacher Visitor Center and the Thacher Nature Center. The bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Visitor Center and Nature Center are located at 830 Thacher Park Road and 87 Nature Center Way respectively. The Winter Bazaar is free to attend and open to the public.