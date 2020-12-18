William Mattar begins its Code Blue campaign for homeless shelters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – William Mattar began its Code Blue campaign, raising awareness for Code Blue homeless shelters and highlighting the vital operations of Code Blue. The law offices call for donations and supplies to help those in need.

Code Blue is the lifesaving emergency program that provides shelter for the homeless during extremely cold nights. Many people throughout Albany rely on Code Blue shelters for crucial services, including emergency shelter and hot meals.

As the cold weather moves in, William Mattar encourages the public to support local Code Blue shelters, including the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven Shelter that provides beds, hot meals, warm clothing, and transportation to the homeless. Safe Haven needs donations and volunteers to continue to make a difference in the community.

“Code Blue refers to extreme cold and the need for emergency shelter for the homeless. Many Code Blue shelters are donation and volunteer-based, so community support is very important,” said William Mattar. “The William Mattar 4 Code Blue campaign stresses the need for donations, supplies, and volunteers so that Code Blue shelters, such as Safe Haven in Albany, can continue helping those in need.”

The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless is dedicated to addressing the needs of the homeless and low-income community. The organization opened The Safe Haven Shelter in 2014 to give emergency shelter to those in need in Albany. As a Code Blue Shelter, Safe Haven provides individuals facing freezing weather and limited resources with a warm bed, daily meals, and access to case management services.