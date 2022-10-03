LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wildwood Programs of Latham and The Alternative Living Group (ALG) have announced a merger of the two organizations. This merger will look to create a stronger, more comprehensive organization to meet the needs of people with disabilities and families, as well as navigate different fiscal situations.

ALG was founded by a small group of minority professionals in the Capital District who identified unmet needs among minorities in the Capital District who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as the needs of their families. Wildwood was founded by a small group of parents who were frustrated by the lack of support that existed for their children. The newly merged organization will retain the name Wildwood and will look to continue the goal of providing comprehensive and accessible services to people of all ages with disabilities.