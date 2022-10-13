ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gregory Maguire, author of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West will be speaking at his alma mater UAlbany on October 20. Maguire’s book is the basis for the famous Broadway musical Wicked.

Maguire will discuss his writing and his new Wicked spinoff, The Oracle if Maracoor, the second installment in his new trilogy. The first installment, The Brides of Maracoor was released in 2021 which People magazine called “exquisitely crafted.” The event takes place on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Page Hall on the UAlbany campus, 135 Western Avenue.