ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marijuana has been legal for adults 21 years and older to consume in New York State for over a year now. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) was signed into law on March 31, 2021.

The MRTA allows adults to recreationally consume marijuana, as well as possess marijuana in certain places. Adults are allowed to have up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (like vaporization oil or an edible). They can also have up to five pounds of cannabis at their home.

In Albany, cannabis smoking is permitted anywhere tobacco can be smoked. The only exception to this is that marijuana use is not allowed in motor vehicles even when parked.

The MRTA adds cannabis to the Clean Indoor Air Act (CIAA). This act prohibits smoking in certain public places. According to the CIAA, smoking marijuana and tobacco are not allowed at:

Places of employment

Bars and restaurants

Enclosed indoor areas with a swimming pool that are open to the public

Mass transportation, such as buses, vans, taxis, limousines, and subways

Ticketing, boarding, and waiting areas in public transportation terminals

All schools, school grounds, and places with services offered to children

All public and private colleges, universities, and other educational and vocational institutions

Hospitals, residential healthcare facilities

Commercial establishments used for the purpose of carrying on or exercising any trade, profession, vocation, or charitable activity

All indoor arenas

Zoos

Bingo facilities

Smoking is permitted at:

Private homes and residences

Private vehicles

Hotel or motel rooms (when not in non-smoking rooms)

Retail tobacco businesses

Retail electronic cigarette stores (vaping only)

Membership associations

Up to 25% of seating in outdoor areas of restaurants with no roof or ceiling enclosure

In Albany, marijuana cannot be consumed in the City of Albany Parks, within 500 feet of a school, and within 200 feet of a church. You can visit the City of Albany website to see the specific places where you cannot smoke.

The map on the City of Albany website also shows locations where marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites can be located in the city. To become a dispensary or consumption site, the location must get a Cannabis License through New York State.