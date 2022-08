COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there’s no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.

The airport said they received some inquiries about the noise. NEWS10 did as well.

Airport officials said each jet made a low-level pass over the airport’s main runway traveling north to south. The jets are based at the 104th Fighter Wing at Barns Airport in Westfield, Massachussets.