ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grab your kilt and get ready to get your Scot on. The 2023 Capital District Scottish Games is returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 2.

The Scottish Games include athletic competitions such as Highland dancing, piping and drumming, hammer throw, and caber throw. The event also features live music, a Fun Zone, pony rides, a petting zoo, falconry, vendors, and more.

Schedule

Gates open at 8 a.m. Piping and drumming solo competitions begin.

Highland athletics begin at 9 a.m.

Clans & Societies begin and the Highland dance competition begins at 10 a.m.

The Brigadoons perform at the Main Beer Tent Stage and the Harp Circle begins at 10:30 a.m.

Athletics hammer throw at 11 a.m.

Parade of Tartans & Opening Ceremonies at the Grandstand at 11:30 a.m.

Opening Mass Bands at noon in the Grandstand

Highland Fun Zone, Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, and Children’s Areas & Animal Exhibitions open at 12:30 p.m.

“Wildlife Alive” Birds of Prey/Falconry Show and An Clár School of Irish Dance at 12:45 p.m.

The Brigadoons are back in the Main Beer Tent Stage and the Highland dance competition resumes at 1 p.m.

Athletics caber throw and Elizabeth & Ben Anderson in the Pole Barn at 1:15 p.m.

Meet the Scottish dog breeds and the Pipe Band competitions begin at 1:30 p.m.

Scottish Kids Zone and the Boland School of Irish Dance at 2 p.m.

Cantrip performs at 2:15 p.m.

Colin Grand Adams performs at 2:30 p.m.

Enter The Haggis performs at the Main Beer Tent Stage, The McKrells perform in the Pole Barn, and the “Wildlife Alive” Birds of Prey/Falconry Show at 3:30 p.m.

Bonniest Knees Contest and the Pipe Band competitions resume at 4 p.m.

Enter The Haggis back for 4;30 p.m.

Cantraip back at 4:45 p.m.

Closing ceremonies at 6 p.m.

You can view the Scottish Games map and schedule on the event’s website. The 2024 Capital District Scottish Games are already set for Saturday, August 31.

Children’s games and events

Caber Toss

Sack Races

Ring Toss

Soccer Kick

Kids Parade

Pony Rides

Petting Zoo

Birds of Prey Demo

Sheep Dog Demo

Highland Cattle

Import vendors

Bradley Imports

Celtic Bag Co.

Celtic Revival

Celtic Treasure

Celtic Vibe

Classic Irish Imports

Faire Isles Trading Company

Habana Premium Cigar Club, Ltd.

Infamous Welsh Cookie Co.

Kiltmaker’s Apprentice

Lords of the Seas

Metals & Pieces

New Scotland Spirits

Rablogan Castle of Scotland LLC

Scotland Shop USA Inc.

Scottish Shortbread Company

Smoldering Spirit Massage

Sunflower Trading

Thistle Hill Creations

Thistles and Things

Union Jack

The food and drink vendors have not yet been posted. You can buy tickets on the Scottish Games website or at the door. Children 12 years and under are free, as well as parking. The Altamont Fairgrounds are located at 129 Grand Street.