ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Altamont Fair runs from August 15 to August 20. For opening day, gates open at noon, and the rides and carnival open at 2 p.m.

“We’ve been working all year to get to opening day. We are excited to kick off our Altamont Fair week on Tuesday with an opening day special – only $5 admission to the fair,” said Amy Anderson, Fair Manager.

Agriculture and exhibits

4-H Exhibit

Cattle Barn

Hands-on Farming

Horse Barn Show

Pony Barn Show

Poultry Barn

Sheep and Goat Show

Arts and Crafts

Altamont Country Store

Blue Ribbon Cooking Center

Flower & Fine Arts Exhibit

Grange Hall

Museums Antique Farm Machinery Auto Blacksmith Chapel Circus Farm House Schoolhouse Village & Carriage Altamont Fair History



Rides

The rides open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and open at noon every other day. Ride wristbands are $25 on opening day and $30 every other day. You can buy wristbands on the Altamont Fair website or in person. Individual ride tickets are also available.

Bumper Cars

Carousel

Firehouse

Italian Swing

Scrambler

Tornado

Wacky Worm

Alien Invasion

Delusion

Dream Catcher

Dream Wheel

Himalaya

Pharoah’s Fury

Rock N’ Roll Fun House

Rock Star

Super Cyclone Coaster

The Wheel

Zipper

Entertainment

Royal Hanneford Circus

BMX Show

Shark Show

Robinson Racing Pigs

Motordrome Wall of Death

Demo Derby by JM Productions

Michael Deshalit – Hypnotist

Miss Altamont Fair Pageant

Music

Reid Northrup Memorial Stage in the Grove Tuesday: Erin Harkes Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m. Thursday: Playin’ With Fire Band, 8 p.m. Friday: Geezer, 8 p.m. Saturday: Aquanett, 7 p.m. Sunday: Grand Central Station, 5 p.m.

Main Line Tap Room Tuesday: Jordan Stoner, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Ethan Crowley, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday: Jack Kelle, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: Ethan Crowley, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday: Ethan Crowley, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday: Erin Harkes, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: Jordan Stoner, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: David O’Conner, noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Jack Kelle, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Food, drink, and craft vendors will also be lining up the streets of the fair. To see the full daily event schedule, you can visit the Altamont Fair website.

On opening day, guests under 36″ tall get free admission. Wednesday through Sunday, kids 10 years and under get in free, and those 11 years and older will be $13. You can buy admission tickets on the Altamont Fair website or at the gate.

On Wednesday, seniors 65 and up, Grange members, and military members get free admission. The fair will also have a special Military Appreciation Program at 2 p.m. to honor veterans and active duty members. Those who want to participate in the parade should meet at the Altamont

Elementary Parking lot at 1:30 p.m.

The Altamont Fair takes place at the Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street. Except for Tuesday, gates open at 10 a.m., and rides open at noon. Exhibits and vendors open at 11 a.m.