ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Altamont Fair runs from August 15 to August 20. For opening day, gates open at noon, and the rides and carnival open at 2 p.m.
“We’ve been working all year to get to opening day. We are excited to kick off our Altamont Fair week on Tuesday with an opening day special – only $5 admission to the fair,” said Amy Anderson, Fair Manager.
Agriculture and exhibits
- 4-H Exhibit
- Cattle Barn
- Hands-on Farming
- Horse Barn Show
- Pony Barn Show
- Poultry Barn
- Sheep and Goat Show
- Arts and Crafts
- Altamont Country Store
- Blue Ribbon Cooking Center
- Flower & Fine Arts Exhibit
- Grange Hall
- Museums
- Antique Farm Machinery
- Auto
- Blacksmith
- Chapel
- Circus
- Farm House
- Schoolhouse
- Village & Carriage
- Altamont Fair History
Rides
The rides open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and open at noon every other day. Ride wristbands are $25 on opening day and $30 every other day. You can buy wristbands on the Altamont Fair website or in person. Individual ride tickets are also available.
- Bumper Cars
- Carousel
- Firehouse
- Italian Swing
- Scrambler
- Tornado
- Wacky Worm
- Alien Invasion
- Delusion
- Dream Catcher
- Dream Wheel
- Himalaya
- Pharoah’s Fury
- Rock N’ Roll Fun House
- Rock Star
- Super Cyclone Coaster
- The Wheel
- Zipper
Entertainment
- Royal Hanneford Circus
- BMX Show
- Shark Show
- Robinson Racing Pigs
- Motordrome Wall of Death
- Demo Derby by JM Productions
- Michael Deshalit – Hypnotist
- Miss Altamont Fair Pageant
Music
- Reid Northrup Memorial Stage in the Grove
- Tuesday: Erin Harkes Band, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Playin’ With Fire Band, 8 p.m.
- Friday: Geezer, 8 p.m.
- Saturday: Aquanett, 7 p.m.
- Sunday: Grand Central Station, 5 p.m.
- Main Line Tap Room
- Tuesday: Jordan Stoner, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: Ethan Crowley, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wednesday: Jack Kelle, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Ethan Crowley, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursday: Ethan Crowley, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday: Erin Harkes, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Jordan Stoner, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: Jordan Stoner, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: David O’Conner, noon to 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday: Jack Kelle, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food, drink, and craft vendors will also be lining up the streets of the fair. To see the full daily event schedule, you can visit the Altamont Fair website.
On opening day, guests under 36″ tall get free admission. Wednesday through Sunday, kids 10 years and under get in free, and those 11 years and older will be $13. You can buy admission tickets on the Altamont Fair website or at the gate.
On Wednesday, seniors 65 and up, Grange members, and military members get free admission. The fair will also have a special Military Appreciation Program at 2 p.m. to honor veterans and active duty members. Those who want to participate in the parade should meet at the Altamont
Elementary Parking lot at 1:30 p.m.
The Altamont Fair takes place at the Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street. Except for Tuesday, gates open at 10 a.m., and rides open at noon. Exhibits and vendors open at 11 a.m.