ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s full steam ahead for the Albany Train Show on November 18 at the Polish Community Center. Ahead of the event, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson sat down with Jeff Stedge, an organizer, to learn more about the holiday tradition.

According to Stedge, there will be working model trains in O, HO and N gauges and more than 100 vendor tables of trains and train-related items. There will experts on hand to offer free appraisals of hidden attic treasures or to give direction on how to build layouts.

The Polish Community Center is located at 225 Washington Ave. Extension in Albany. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for kids 12 and under. Admission is $5 for adults.