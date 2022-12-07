ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 24 more full days left of 2022. With 2023 quickly approaching, Google has released the most searched topics from area to area within the past year. Do you recall googling any of these topics over the last 12 months?

Albany was the only place across the entire country to have apple chips as the top trending recipe.

When it comes to Albany’s top trending animal, Pallas cats sat atop the list. Albany was one of 28 areas to have Pallas cats as their top trending animal.

When it came to the most searched “near me” topic, Albany was the only place in the country with “financial advisors” topping the list.

A search that more than quadrupled compared to 2021 in Albany, “diesel prices near me” soared to nearly five times more than last year.

The most commonly googled music genre in Albany was rap in 2022.

The following are the top 10 “near me” searches in the Albany area: