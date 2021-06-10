Westerlo man arraigned for fatal crash

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Gibson mugshot (Albany DA)

Andrew Gibson mugshot (Albany DA)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew R. Gibson, 42, of Westerlo was arraigned on Wednesday night on charges related to a fatal crash in Westerlo on May 16.

The arraignment was for second-degree manslaughter and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. Gibson pleaded not guilty to all five felony charges.

Gibson was held in custody until Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office, he posted a $160,000 bond and was released. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Gibson stands accused of driving recklessly was intoxicated on County Route 401 in Westerlo, sideswiping an oncoming motorcycle before hitting a minivan head-on. The crashes ultimately killed the driver of the van, 55-year-old Lisa Sperry of Westerlo, sent four others to the hospital with serious physical injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire