Westerlo man arraigned for fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew R. Gibson, 42, of Westerlo was arraigned on Wednesday night on charges related to a fatal crash in Westerlo on May 16.
The arraignment was for second-degree manslaughter and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. Gibson pleaded not guilty to all five felony charges.
Gibson was held in custody until Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office, he posted a $160,000 bond and was released. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.
Gibson stands accused of driving recklessly was intoxicated on County Route 401 in Westerlo, sideswiping an oncoming motorcycle before hitting a minivan head-on. The crashes ultimately killed the driver of the van, 55-year-old Lisa Sperry of Westerlo, sent four others to the hospital with serious physical injuries.
LATEST STORIES
- Chief James Brooks Jr. Act to help volunteer firefighters
- ‘America is back’: Biden pledges vaccine aid during foreign trip
- Congress questions FBI director on Jan. 6 riot, Trump investigation
- Purple trees a new way to say ‘Do not enter’ in some places
- Biden: Sending doses to other nations will ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight