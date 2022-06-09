ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the lineup for the Capitol Park After Dark Movies Series in West Capitol Park. The outdoor movie nights are returning on three Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m.

Lineup

August 24: “The Wiz.” In this adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” a young kindergarten teacher finds herself in the Land of Oz and journeys down the Yellow Brick Road.

August 31: “Sunset Boulevard.” This film is about an aging silent-film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity and enlists a down-on-his-luck, opportunistic young screenwriter to aid her comeback.

September 7: “The Philadelphia Story.” Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn, and James Stewart star in the classic, multiple Academy Award-winning romantic comedy. On the eve of Tracy Samantha Lord’s wedding, her ex-husband, C.K. Dexter Haven, returns. C.K. discovered that a national tabloid plans to do an expose on Tracy’s philandering father and has agreed to smuggle a reporter into her wedding if the magazine kills the story on the elder Lord.

With this lineup announcement, OGS has released the full 2022 lineup of Summer at the Plaza events. The events include:

All of the Summer at the Plaza events are free to attend. No alcoholic beverages, coolers, or glass containers, animals, or pets will be allowed.