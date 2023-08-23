WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet is set to hold its 41st annual Arsenal City Run on Sunday, September 17. This year, the 5K is being named in honor of Charlie Diamond who founded the event when he served as the city’s Director of Recreation.

The event includes a one-mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. and then the “Charlie Diamond” 5K at 10 a.m. The race starts at City Hall and runs south on Route 32 to First Street, then to Broadway, and then to the finish line near 16th Street.

“Thank you for recognizing me and my affiliation with the Arsenal City Run 5K,” said Diamond. “I am humbled and grateful to Mayor Patricelli, city council members, runners, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who has participated in this event. In particular, I would like to thank my longtime friend and accomplished runner, Mike Duffey, who proposed the idea of recognizing me. I greatly appreciate the acknowledgment of my contributions to the run.”

Diamond started the road race because he thought the city lacked a recreation event in September. The road race is intended to promote fitness, competition, and fun.

The inaugural race attracted more than 400 competitors for the Fun Run, 5K, and 10K events. It then grew to attract more than 1,500 runners.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, as well as best city resident and sponsored runners. A part of the proceeds from the run will benefit the City’s Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program.

After-the-race activities include face painting, balloon sculptures, beer for race competitors (over 21), free ice cream and food, live music, and the awards ceremony. If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the mayor’s office at (518) 270-3815 or by emailing Cpatricelli@Watervliet.com.

Runners packet pick-up and new registration starts at 8 a.m. that day. To register online, you can visit the Arsenal 5K website.