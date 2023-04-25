ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet mother who was accused of severely injuring her 10-month-old son was sentenced on Tuesday. Samantha Valentine will serve seven years in prison.

She was sentenced in Albany County Court after reaching a plea agreement. Prosecutors said she assaulted her baby multiple times over a four-day period in October 2021. She was charged with attempted murder.

The defense argued Valentine suffered from mental health issues, but the judge said Valentine should still be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

“Regardless of the explanation of your actions, there is no excuse for your actions, your terrible, terrible actions, of attacking your own child.”

The child suffered bleeding on the brain and other injuries. Prosecutors said he has recovered thanks in part to a responding police officer who performed lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived.