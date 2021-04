WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Watervliet is hosting a Moderna COVID vaccine clinic on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This clinic will be held at The Dome on Second Avenue for anyone 18 years or older. You can sign up for an appointment by going online. Once confirmed, the City says participants will be called to schedule an appointment time.