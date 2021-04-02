Watervliet swears in new police chief

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new police chief was sworn-in in Watervliet Friday.

Joseph Centanni was sworn in at an invite only ceremony. He began his career in 1995 with the Troy Police Department.

The new chief said he looks forward to bringing his unique point of view to the job.

“I have the utmost respect to the history of the police department and history of chiefs in everyone who is coming before me, but in order for me to truly build on what they did, I have to be myself,” he said. “So I plan to continue that theme being myself and excited to get going here.”

Centanni is now the nineteenth chief of police for Watervliet.

