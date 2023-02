WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli will present the State of the City on Thursday night at 5:30. The presentation will take place at the Senior Center before the regular city meeting. The Watervliet Senior Center is located at 1501 Broadway in Watervliet.

Mayor Patricelli says the evening will highlight the activities over the past year and set out the goals and objectives of the year ahead.