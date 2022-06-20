WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli will gather with local officials at the Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool at noon on Monday, June 27, for a ribbon-cutting. The pool is scheduled to open that day for the 2022 season, along with a brand-new splash pad. The pad, which will be known as “Little Critter’s Waterpark,” will be unveiled four days earlier, on Thursday, June 23.

Photos provided by City of Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli.

The unveiling of the splash pad, the city’s first major addition to the pool in decades, is possible because of a $500,000 gift from city native Scott Earl, owner of Prestige Vending and Twin Bridges Waste Management and Recycling. Wizard Works owner Mark Aragona, a relative of a Watervliet resident, offered his design services at no charge to the project.

“Little Critter’s Waterpark” is themed to capture the wonder of nature’s gifts. It consists of two attractions.

The first is a spray ground that provides 13 interactive play features, sure to tickle the funny bone of all those little ones under the age of six. All the play toys are mounted on the ground so that the children do not have to climb tall structures and that moms know their kids are safe. The play features are all activated by participants, so they have full control over their squirts and gushes, and all the sprays are gentle for safe play. The centerpiece is an interactive tugboat clubhouse, which is surrounded by characters such as a turtle, ladybug, fish, and crocodile.

The second attraction is a multi-level play structure, which features five spacious decks at various heights, capped off at the top by a big water slide, geared towards older children. The play structure is adorned by 17 soaking wet play features such as water blasters, tippy buckets, arch jets, pump stations, and water wheels. No one will escape without becoming drenched in cool water, with another goofy water play toy at every turn.

The entire waterpark is designed so that moms can watch their younger children play in the spray ground while keeping their older kids at the play structure in sight as well. Residents will need a pass to access the pool and splash pad and spray ground, which can be purchased at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.