WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school senior is taking skills he learned inside the classroom to leave a lasting impression on his hometown.

Daniel Baughn is a senior at Watervliet High School. He was chosen to construct a full-sized podium for the Watervliet Police Department. Baughn said it felt good to use his woodworking skills to give back to his community.

“My teacher got an email from the lieutenant, I believe, asking if somebody in the class would be willing to make one,” he said. “And since I am from Watervliet and go to the high school, he figured why not somebody that’s in the city. So I started making it, and it turned out pretty well, I believe.”

The podium was presented to the department on Thursday. The police chief and mayor were on-hand to thank Baughn for his work.