WATEVELIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli announced the city’s third Annual Restaurant Week on Thursday. He said the event is set for Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23.

“Our city restaurants will be getting some great menus together for us to try,” Patricelli said. “Save your appetite for some great meals.”

Participating hometown restaurants have not yet been announced. Once they do sign on, they’ll be offering dine-in specials and takeout options.