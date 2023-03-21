WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After cancelling the Fire & Ice Winter Festival in February, Mayor Charles Patricelli announced that the event is back on. The new date is set for March 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hudson Shores Park.

The adult-only event is for those 21 years and older. There is $5 entrance fee per person. There will be 10 fire pits for people to sit around and attendees are asked to bring their own chair.

Arsenal City Tavern will be offering food and beverages for a small fee. There will also be free marshmallows to roast and live entertainment by Zack H.

No outside food and drinks are allowed. Patricelli said proceeds from the event will go towards the Concert in the Park series this summer.