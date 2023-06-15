WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local officials gathered on Thursday to announce the City of Watervliet has received a $250,000 grant to support public safety enhancements to the city’s camera system. The grant will also expand the current security camera system, going from 16 to almost 70 cameras citywide.

“On behalf of the City of Watervliet, I want to personally thank Assemblymember John McDonald for his support with this grant,” said Mayor Charles Patricelli. “This upgrade and increase in technology are examples of how my administration has prioritized providing the important and necessary tools that will continue to make Watervliet one of the safest cities in New York to live, work and visit. The installation of these cameras has modernized some of the city’s aging infrastructure which will reduce future repair costs resulting in savings for the residents.”

“Cameras are a critical tool in 21st-century policing,” said Chief of Police Joseph Centanni. “Not only do they offer the ability to monitor specific areas of the city 24 hours a day, but studies have also shown they sometimes deter people from committing crimes. In addition, they are an invaluable resource in helping our agency identify offenders, evidence, and witnesses, along with assisting in various types of court proceedings,”