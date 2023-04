WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. The police department said Sgt. Marc Langlais died unexpectedly.

He joined the force in 2004 and was promoted to sergeant in 2015. He spent nearly two decades with the department.

Sgt. Langlais was a law enforcement training instructor, and outside of work, those close to him said he loved movies and trivia.

He leaves behind a wife and children.