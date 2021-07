Jessica, 15, was reported missing from the city of Watervliet on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Watervliet PD)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet police are searching for a missing teenager.

Jessica, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, July 14 in the city of Watervliet wearing black shorts, a white shirt and white slides. She is described as 5’5″, 150 lbs and has red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-3833