Watervliet police arrest Troy man over loaded gun

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department reports arresting Robert L. Alexander, 48, of Troy on Saturday night. They say he was driving with a suspended license and an illegal gun.
At about 10:30 p.m., police said they watched Alexander making traffic violations, so they pulled him over. They found out that his license was suspended, and performed a search on his vehicle.
They say the search yielded a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Police say he did not have a permit for the weapon.
Alexander received the following charges:
- Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies
- Aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle and traffic citations
