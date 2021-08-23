Watervliet police arrest Troy man over loaded gun

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department reports arresting Robert L. Alexander, 48, of Troy on Saturday night. They say he was driving with a suspended license and an illegal gun.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said they watched Alexander making traffic violations, so they pulled him over. They found out that his license was suspended, and performed a search on his vehicle.

They say the search yielded a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Police say he did not have a permit for the weapon.

Alexander received the following charges: