Watervliet police arrest Troy man over loaded gun

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department reports arresting Robert L. Alexander, 48, of Troy on Saturday night. They say he was driving with a suspended license and an illegal gun.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said they watched Alexander making traffic violations, so they pulled him over. They found out that his license was suspended, and performed a search on his vehicle.

They say the search yielded a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Police say he did not have a permit for the weapon.

Alexander received the following charges:

  • Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle and traffic citations

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire