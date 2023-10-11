WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department reported the arrest of a 25-year-old on October 6. Jaquan McCalmon was taken into custody when officers located a loaded, illegally possessed revolver and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.

McCalmon was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, and other vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.