WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Mariann Werner was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Street and 8th Avenue in the city of Watervliet. The 57-year-old has dementia and is known to frequent the area of Schuyler Flats.

Werner is described as 5’3″ and 102 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a royal blue T-shirt, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a light blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information or who has seen her is asked to call 911.