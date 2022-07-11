WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a complaint of shots fired. Through investigation, it was discovered that Keiji N. Mason Flowers, 26, of Watervliet, had fired several rounds from a handgun while in her backyard, police said.

Police say this 9mm handgun was recovered at the home. (Photo: Watervliet Police)

Officers executed a search warrant with help from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Island Police Department. As a result, police say, a loaded, illegally-possessed 9mm handgun was recovered from inside the home.

Watervliet Police charged Mason Flowers with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

First-degree reckless endangerment (Felony)

Mason Flowers was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

In addition, Alexania D. Marshall, 22, of Watervliet, was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm. Marshall was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released on her own recognizance.