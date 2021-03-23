Watervliet names new Police Chief

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Charles Patricelli has announced the appointment of Joseph Centanni to lead the City’s police department.

“It is the right time to bring Joe onboard as we are welcoming a new season and there are a number of items we are preparing for this spring,” said Mayor Patricelli. “It solidifies a sense that new beginnings are underway.”

Centanni will be sworn in as Watervliet’s nineteenth Chief of Police on April 2. The ceremony will be restricted to invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The new Police Chief began his career with the City of Troy police department in February 1995 and retired as Captain in 2020. As a captain, he was assigned to various supervisory duties, including platoon commander, planning and analysis unit, and internal affairs. He finished his career as the captain of detectives.

Since retiring from Troy PD in January 2020, he has been the Director of Safety & Security for SUNY Empire State College. Centanni earned a Master of Arts in Social & Public Policy and an Advanced Master’s Certificate in Community Advocacy from the SUNY Empire State College and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.