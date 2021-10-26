Watervliet mother charged with attempted murder

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department has charged Samantha Valentine, 31, of Watervliet with second-degree attempted murder. They say she tried to kill her 10-month-old son.

The felony complaint from police alleges that she intended to cause his death when she picked him up off the changing table and violently threw him across the room, onto the floor. They say the baby had bleeding in his brain after hitting his head and face.

Valentine was reportedly arranged on Tuesday, and police say the incident took place sometime between October 13 and 16. Police are holding a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the case and the charges.