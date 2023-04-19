ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has been sentenced for a murder on Central Avenue in Albany. Sean Pacheco, 40, will serve the next 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing John Welcome in November 2021.

Pacheco pleaded guilty in December to several charges, including Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said Pacheco shot Welcome with an illegal firearm and was in possession of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia on the same day.