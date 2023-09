WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Fred Rafferty, 57, of Watervliet, was sentenced to seven years in state prison. Rafferty pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree in May.

The indictment alleges Rafferty engaged in sexual conduct with a three-year-old on February 7, 2022. Rafferty was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision. Three no-contact orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.