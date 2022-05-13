WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man is back home after receiving a double lung and heart transplant. Doctors didn’t have to go far to find a donor.

Former Latham fire chief John Slingerland was staying in a New York City hospital waiting for a new heart and lungs when doctors discovered another patient at the same hospital, who was passing away, was a perfect match. Slingerland and his family hope his story will encourage others to become organ donors.

“For my organ donor, they don’t tell you who, but I really wish I knew, so I could thank them, but organ donations helps a lot of people,” he said.

All New Yorkers ages 16 and older can sign up to become organ donors when they get their driver’s license. You can also enroll at any time online.