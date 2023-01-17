WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring time is coming up and that means outside sports can commence once again. Watervliet little league has announced its registration and locations for the 2023 season.

Swing batta batta! Softball and baseball little leagues are getting ready for some sunny weather as spring heads our way. Check out the information on below on registration for Watervliet little league.

Registration Fees

$75 for teeball

$100 for peewees, intermediate, majors and softball

Late fees will be accessed after March 18 and registration is not guaranteed after March 18. Practices for Watervliet little league will begin April 1.

To register visit the following locations

Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brotherhood Park

Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brotherhood Park

Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brotherhood Park

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brotherhood Park

Saturday, March 18, Baseball and Softball assessments at Watervliet Dome

For more information and dates, visit the Watervliet Little League Facebook page or email at brotherhoodwll@gmail.com. There willl be no online registration this year.