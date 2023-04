WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Watervliet and Project Safe Point are offering opioid overdose prevention training. The event will take place at the Watervliet Senior Center on April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will learn the signs and symptoms of heroin and opioid overdose and how to use Naxalone (Narcan) to respond to an overdose. Each person will also receive an intranasal naloxone kit as part of their training.