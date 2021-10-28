Watervliet Historical Society hosts Halloween display for children

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After hours of preparation, the Watervliet Historical Society is welcoming families to visit their Halloween display this weekend. The group of history buffs teamed up with the city of Watervliet to make the event possible.

Housed in the North Reformed Dutch Church, the free event is a labor of love for the group.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, members of the Historical Society wanted local children to still be able to enjoy the holidays and not miss out due to the pandemic. They started with the idea to decorate the church for Christmas but then didn’t stop there and again decorated for Easter and now for Halloween.

The members spent hours preparing the displays, borrowing and purchasing decorations to make the display possible.

The event will be held on Saturday Oct. 30 and Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. To sweeten the deal, they’re handing out cookies and treat bags.

Want to check it out? You can make an appointment by calling 518-466-0089.