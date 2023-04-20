WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans to improve water quality in one local community can move forward now that they have officially received state funding. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation presented Watervliet officials with a $4.98 million check on Thursday.

The funding will be used for three clean water projects, including sewer system repairs. They’re also building a new storm water drainage system so sewage is kept out of the Hudson River.

The city is also buying 58 acres of land next to the city’s reservoir to prevent development and protect the city’s drinking water from pollution.