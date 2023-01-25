WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, January 23, the Watervliet Fire Department said goodbye to Firefighter Jody Legault. The union leader retired after more than 20 years of service to the citizens of Watervliet.

Legault’s career started in 1998 when he was hired as a “call man,” one of the last the Watervliet Fire Department ever had. In 2000, he joined the Albany Airport Fire Department and served there for three years before being hired as a Watervliet firefighter in January 2003.

“Not only did Jody serve the citizens but he also served his brother firefighters for the past 11 years as President of the Local No. 590,” a Facebook post announcing Legault’s retirement stated. “Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President.”

“We wish FF Legault a long, happy, and healthy retirement and best wishes in all his future endeavors,” a spokesperson for the fire department said in an online statement. Legault walked out of the Watervliet firehouse for the last time at 10 a.m. Monday.