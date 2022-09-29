WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mayor of Watervliet, Charles Patricello announced that on Sunday, October 2, a formal dedication in honor of Dr. Richard and Mrs. Patricia Crinigan will take place at 1 p.m. at Gazebo Park, Third Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets. The mayor is dedicating a Meneely Bell in honor of the Crinigans.

The Crinigans were an institution in Port Schulyer. Dr. Richard and Pat Crinigan volunteered and donated to many causes in Watervliet, especially when it came to education, St. Brigid’s parish, the Watervliet Public Library, and American veterans. Mrs. Crinigan taught math and science for more than forty years at St. Brigid’s before passing in 2019. Dr. Crinigan practiced optometry in the Albany area for 50 years, retiring as chief optometry at the Veterans Administration Medical Center before his passing in 2016. The pair are survived by their two daughters, Peggy and Mary Patricia.

Bell description and dedication at Meneely Bell in Gazebo Park

The ceremony will include the dedication of a Meneely Bell, manufactured by the world-famous Meneely company, which was located in Watervliet during the years 1826 to 1951. The bell was obtained by the Watervliet Historical Society, for the City of Watervliet and its residents. Mayor Patricelli offered to place the bell at Port Schuyler park to inform people of this city’s contribution to the industrial revolution. The Crinigan family offered support to construct this memorial in honor of their parents, and with the help of several volunteers from the city, they can dedicate this monument in their honor. The town of Watervliet encourages everyone that has known the Crinigans to come out on Sunday to meet and share their stories with the Crinigan family.