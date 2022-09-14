WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Recreation Department is expanding its youth programming at the Watervliet Civic Center. This is in addition to the sports they’ve offered in the past.

Starting next week, the department will begin offering pickleball and eSports tournaments. This week, they are launching a Dungeons and Dragons Club and a Friday night comic book club. County officials said the new programming will help them reach more kids.

“Every kid is different,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. “So to get the comic book club, eSports, it gives them the same playing field as someone playing baseball or rugby or volleyball and be just as excited to meet other kids that enjoy that aspect. And bringing them together, it changes that whole kid’s outcome.”

The civic center received $15,000 from the county legislature for the new programming.