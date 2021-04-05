Watervliet City Hall to reopen April 5

Albany County

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 5, the City of Watervliet will re-open of City Hall for public access. City Hall will begin seeing residents by appointment starting Monday.

Mayor Patricelli stated they are trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to the City operations. He added that while City Hall will operate on an appointment basis, they will take walk-in requests as well.

The City continues to monitor any guidance set by County Executive Dan McCoy and Governor Andrew Cuomo. Anyone entering City Hall will be required to follow COVID regulations and signage, face mask wearing and social distancing.

If you don’t feel comfortable visiting City Hall or are unable to go in person, visit the City of Watervliet website or call the General Manager’s office at (518) 270-3800 x122.

