WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Realtor.com released its list of best places for first-time homebuyers in 2023 and Watervliet is ranked 8th. The real estate marketplace website looked at several factors including affordability, livability and where it might be easier for young buyers to break into the housing market.

“The housing market will continue to be challenging for first-time buyers in the coming year, but for those with a bit of flexibility in where they live, there are markets where young buyers can find not just a relatively affordable home, but a neighborhood that offers a mix of economic opportunity and lifestyle amenities,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

Realtor.com said this year’s 10 best market have more homes to choose from, short commutes, many food and drink options, and younger residents. The markets are also affordable, making them strong housing markets.

These are the 2023 best markets for first-time homebuyers. You can view the full report on the Realtor.com website.