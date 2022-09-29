The path around the pond at The Crossings is closed as the town of Colonie investigates sick and dead waterfowl. (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie officials said the waterfowl that got sick and died at The Crossings were infected with Avian Bird Flu. The town was notified by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory with the test results.

The HPAI infection, commonly known as the Avian Bird Flu, is highly contagious between birds but is hard for humans to catch. The town began investigating after several sick or dead waterfowl were found by the pond at The Crossings.

“With the test results confirming this Avian Bird Flu, the town, in an abundance of caution, will continue to keep the walking paths and the waterfront around the pond closed,” said Supervisor Peter Crummey. “We will continue to work closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in monitoring the situation.”

While the park remains open, Crummey asks those visiting the park to: