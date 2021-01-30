Waterford warning residents of natural gas issues

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town officials in Waterford released a statement warning of a “significant natural gas supply issue” in the Northside area.

Officials say the areas affected are primarily on and around Clifton, Grove, Grace, River Streets, and along 1st Avenue to Vanderwerken. They have sent members of the fire and police departments door to door to notify residents in affected areas.

Officials say that National Grid deployed significant resources to the area to fix the problem Repairs are said to require major excavation and work will continue for some time, with no timeline so far to complete work.

Residents with natural gas issues should contact National Grid at (800) 892-2345. Residents who need help or have questions about the should call Waterford Police at (518) 235-3007.

Crews are setting up emergency shelter near the Waterford Rescue Squad for those who need it at 46 4th Street. The town will also provide transportation, if necessary, to the shelter for affected residents.