Waterford police arrest 1 after hit-and-run

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Waterford police, John Rogowski, Jr., 51, of Waterford was arrested on Friday after a hit-and-run.

Sgt. Michael Schudt confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a hit-and-run at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Sixth Street on Thursday night. Police followed up leads and tracked down Rogowski by Friday afternoon.

One person was allegedly hit by Rogowski’s vehicle. The victim was treated at a local hospital and police expect him to recover. The victim’s aunt says her nephew was hit around 9 p.m. by a red Jeep with two kayaks strapped to the roof. She said, “He will be OK, but he’s really beaten up.”

Schudt said that Rogowski was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of an accident.