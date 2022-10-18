ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Water Department crews closed taps on Lancaster Street Tuesday morning, in homes stretching from Lark to Swan. The temporary service interruption came so that crews could tie the street’s water system into a newly built water main.

Joseph Coffey, Jr., Commissioner of the Albany Water Department, said homeowners were told about the shutoff beforehand. He asks that drivers use caution in the area and give his crews a safe workspace to complete the upgrade.

It was not immediately clear when repairs will be completed. Once water is turned back on for homes on the street, it may look discolored. This is not cause for alarm, and the color will dissipate if you let your taps run for a few minutes.