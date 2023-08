ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany Water, an urgent repair on Yates Street (Quail to South Lake) has shut off water for part of the block, affecting 13 properties and one hydrant. Residents are reminded to run their taps for a few minutes due to possible sediment.

Anyone with questions can contact (518) 434-5300. Stick with NEWS10 as more updates become available.