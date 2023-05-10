BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a water main break on NY 32 southbound at Elsmere Avenue in Bethlehem (NY 335) has slowed traffic. 511 NY reports that one right lane has been closed, and the Albany Water Department confirms crews are on the scene.

Anyone driving in the area should expect delayed traffic. Stick with News10 as more information regarding the water main break becomes available.