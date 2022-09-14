BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break that closed part of New York State Route 85 (NY 85) Wednesday morning. The break, first reported at about 8 a.m., shuttered the westbound lanes between Westover Road in Bethlehem and Stone Creek Court in New Scotland.

Water service has been disrupted in the immediate area. Traffic has taken a hit from the closure, and detours are currently in place.

Public works officials were not able to provide an estimated completion time for repairs. No further information was available as of 11:30 a.m.