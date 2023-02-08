MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Menands reports a water main break in the South End on Broadway. Residents may have little to no water pressure at this time.
The DPW is working to repair the break. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.
by: Jessie House
Posted:
Updated:
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Menands reports a water main break in the South End on Broadway. Residents may have little to no water pressure at this time.
The DPW is working to repair the break. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now